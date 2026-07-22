After two third-place finishes and five top-5 finishes, Philipsen secured his first victory of the year. Mathieu van der Poel set up the sprint perfectly for his teammate. “It’s a huge relief for me that it worked out this time,” Philipsen said at the finish line, “and it was really frustrating that I had to wait 17 days for this victory.”

"That wasn't the plan"

Philipsen still has a chance to win the Tour's points classification by Sunday. He trails leader Mads Pedersen by just seven points.

For the Swiss riders, there were both highs and lows. Switzerland’s Mauro Schmid, last Friday’s stage winner, sprinted to second place. The former track specialist from Team Jayco-AlUla didn’t stand a chance against Philipsen, but he outsprinted specialists like Olav Kooij (NED/3rd), Lewis Askey (GBR/4th), and Rick Pluimers (NED/5th). “It wasn’t really part of the plan for me to be in the sprint at all,” Mauro Schmid admitted in the finish area. He was supposed to pull teammate Michael Matthews (AUS) to the front; Matthews, however, didn’t make it to the front.

Voisard is ten minutes away from 9th place

Things didn’t go as well for Yannis Voisard, the top Swiss rider in the general classification. Although the rider from the Jura region crossed the finish line in the main pack and successfully defended his 10th place overall, Jegat Jourdan (FRA), who is ninth overall, made it into the breakaway group. Voisard’s chances of moving up in the standings over the next three mountain stages are now significantly slimmer. His 88-second deficit to 9th place has grown to more than ten minutes.