Belgian Jasper Philipsen secures his second victory at this year's Vuelta in a bunch sprint. The 27-year-old won the 8th stage after 163 kilometers in Zaragoza.

Behind Philipsen, who had already won the first stage, the Italian veteran Elia Viviani and Briton Ethan Vernon crossed the finish line. Fabio Christen from Aargau finished in 9th place in a race that was uneventful until the final kilometers.

In the overall standings, everything remained the same in the top ranks: The Norwegian Torstein Träen leads by 2:33 minutes ahead of top favorite Jonas Vingegaard. In third place, just behind the Dane, is Portugal's João Almeida.

There will be some movement in the overall classification on Sunday. A final 13-kilometer climb towards the Valdezcaray ski resort awaits the peloton. The winter sports resort is the finish of a stage of the Tour of Spain for the fifth time.

