  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Vuelta Jasper Philipsen wins the bunch sprint

SDA

30.8.2025 - 18:11

Jasper Philipsen was the strongest sprinter in Zaragoza
Jasper Philipsen was the strongest sprinter in Zaragoza
Keystone

Belgian Jasper Philipsen secures his second victory at this year's Vuelta in a bunch sprint. The 27-year-old won the 8th stage after 163 kilometers in Zaragoza.

Keystone-SDA

30.08.2025, 18:11

30.08.2025, 18:23

Behind Philipsen, who had already won the first stage, the Italian veteran Elia Viviani and Briton Ethan Vernon crossed the finish line. Fabio Christen from Aargau finished in 9th place in a race that was uneventful until the final kilometers.

In the overall standings, everything remained the same in the top ranks: The Norwegian Torstein Träen leads by 2:33 minutes ahead of top favorite Jonas Vingegaard. In third place, just behind the Dane, is Portugal's João Almeida.

There will be some movement in the overall classification on Sunday. A final 13-kilometer climb towards the Valdezcaray ski resort awaits the peloton. The winter sports resort is the finish of a stage of the Tour of Spain for the fifth time.

More videos from the resort

More from the department

Four fights, four victories. Werner Schlegel:

Four fights, four victoriesWerner Schlegel: "It was pure joy"

Champions Hockey League. SCB narrowly beaten in the far north

Champions Hockey LeagueSCB narrowly beaten in the far north

ESAF 2025. Organizers draw positive conclusions after first day of wrestling at ESAF

ESAF 2025Organizers draw positive conclusions after first day of wrestling at ESAF