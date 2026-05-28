Jeremy Seewer pulls the emergency brake in the middle of the World Championship season. Following disappointing results, the Zurich motocross rider and Ducati are parting ways with immediate effect, as both sides have announced.

Jeremy Seewer in the deep mire of Frauenfeld at the end of March

This means that Seewer's project with the Italian manufacturer, which entered the MXGP and thus the premier class of motocross for the first time a year ago, has come to a crashing halt. Although Ducati celebrated great success in MotoGP, it has so far clearly fallen short of expectations in motocross.

After finishing on the podium twice in the last world championship season, Seewer has clearly fallen short of his potential in the first six race weekends this year. A 12th place at his home GP in Frauenfeld was his best result.

After six of 17 Grands Prix, the 13-time GP winner from Bülach is only 22nd in the world championship standings, a far cry from the expectations of a rider who has already finished the MXGP World Championship on Yamaha and Kawasaki in second place three times.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the soon-to-be 32-year-old Seewer.