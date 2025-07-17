Jérôme Kym cannot be stopped by Italian Francesco Passaro in Gstaad Keystone

Jérôme Kym has reached the quarter-finals of an ATP tournament for the first time. The 22-year-old from Aargau beat the Italian Francesco Passaro in two tight sets at the Swiss Open in Gstaad.

Kym did not allow himself to be broken in the entire match with the Italian qualifier Passaro (ATP 131), who is ranked 23 places higher in the world rankings, and prevailed 7:3 in each of the tiebreaks. This makes him the first Swiss quarter-finalist in Gstaad since Stan Wawrinka twelve years ago.

Kym had to survive the trickiest moments at the start of each set, when he had to fend off three break points and showed the same strong nerves as in the tie-breaks. His opponent in the quarter-finals is the Frenchman Arthur Cazaux (ATP 116), who knocked the Argentinian number 4 seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry out of the tournament in three sets on Thursday.

Kym (ATP 154) benefits from a wild card at his home tournament in the Bernese Oberland. With his opening victory over Frenchman Calvin Hemery on Tuesday, he celebrated his first win on the ATP Tour after being repeatedly thwarted by injuries in recent months. A third consecutive win against Cazaux and the first semi-final appearance of his career also seems within reach.

Alexander Bublik, the tournament's No. 2, also followed top seed Casper Ruud into the quarter-finals on Thursday. The Kazakh spectacle-maker beat his compatriot Alexander Shevchenko 6:2, 6:3 without any problems.

