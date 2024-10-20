Jérôme Kym's game is based on a good serve Keystone

21-year-old Jérôme Kym from Aargau will make his debut on the ATP Tour on Monday at the Swiss Indoors against French number 5 seed Ugo Humbert.

SDA

Kym won Challenger tournaments in Prostejov in June and in Zug in July. On the big tour, he narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Swiss Open in Gstaad and the US Open this summer. Instead, he has now achieved an exploit at his home tournament in Basel.

In the 2nd qualifying round, Kym (ATP 141) lived up to his role as favorite against his 17-year-old compatriot Henry Bernet (ATP 940) (6:2, 6:4). On Saturday, however, he managed an exploit against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, the world number 62, winning 6:1, 7:6.

Jérôme Kym now faces another tough opponent in his first main draw. He will face Ugo Hubert, the world number 16 and number 5 in the Basel tournament. Kym opens the Swiss Indoors on Monday at 2 pm.

SDA