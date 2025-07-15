22-year-old Jérôme Kym from Aargau celebrates his first victory on the ATP Tour at the Swiss Open in Gstaad Keystone

Swiss tennis pro Jérôme Kym celebrates his first victory on the ATP Tour at the Swiss Open in Gstaad. He defeated the French qualifier Calvin Hemery 7:5, 4:6, 7:5 at the clay tournament.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Jérôme Kym (ATP 154) made it through qualifying at the Swiss Indoors in Basel last fall before narrowly failing to beat top 20 player Ugo Humbert. In the Bernese Oberland, he now benefits from a wild card and a favorable draw. He used this opportunity to achieve his first success against Calvin Hemery (ATP 171).

In the round of 16 on Thursday, the 22-year-old from Aargau will face another qualifier, Italy's Francesco Passaro (ATP).

Kym was able to rely on his good serve for a long time against Hemery. In the first set, he managed the first and decisive break to make it 7:5. In the second set, however, he was the first to give up his service at 2:3.

Kym also quickly fell behind 0:2 and 1:3 in the deciding set, but fought his way back. After a good two and a quarter hours and a final break to 7:5, he was able to celebrate. The Frenchman, who is eight years older, had fended off a first match point at 4:5.

