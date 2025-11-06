Can still reach for her first WTA Masters title: Aryna Sabalenka Keystone

World number one Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula are the third and fourth players to reach the semi-finals of the WTA Masters in Riyadh.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Belarusian also won her third match. With a two-set victory (7:6 (7:5), 6:2), she knocked defending champion Coco Gauff out of the race. Aryna Sabalenka thus gained revenge for her defeat in the final of the French Open. And the American Jessica Pegula also saved her strength with a 6:2, 6:3 victory over the already eliminated Italian Jasmine Paolini.

On Wednesday, Kazakhstan's Yelena Rybakina had secured first place in the other group with a third group win, while American Amanda Anisimova finished second. In the semi-finals, Yelena Rybakina will play Jessica Pegula, while Amanda Anisimova will face the number 1 seed.

Aryna Sabalenka, who wants to end the year as world No. 1 but at 27 is still searching for her first WTA Masters title, trails 4-6 in duels with Amanda Anisimova, the winner of the WTA 1000 events in Doha and Beijing in 2025.

The last player to secure her ticket to the WTA Masters, Yelena Rybakina is 1:3 behind in her duels against Jessica Pegula. However, the two players have not met since 2023.