Jil Teichmann is through to the 2nd round of the tournament in Singapore. Picture: Keystone

Jil Teichmann reaches the 2nd round of the WTA 250 tournament in Singapore. The player from Zeeland defeated Harriet Dart from Great Britain 6:3, 6:1.

SDA

Teichmann is in the main draw for the first time in the still young season on the tour after surviving qualifying. She had failed in the 3rd and final round of the Australian Open.

The Barcelona-born left-hander won for the second time in her third duel against Hart, who is ranked 30 places higher in the world rankings at number 98.

Her next opponent is the Australian Olivia Gadecki. Teichmann has never played against the number 107 in the rankings.

SDA