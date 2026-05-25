Jil Teichmann beats a top 30 player for the first time in more than three years Keystone

Two Swiss women pull off surprises at Roland-Garros. Jil Teichmann (WTA 170) and Susan Bandecchi (WTA 215) reach the 2nd round.

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Both Teichmann and Bandecchi prevailed against seeded players. Jil Teichmann, last week's semi-finalist in Rabat, defeated Ludmila Samsonova (WTA 20), once the world number 12, 6:4, 6:4. Susan Bandecchi, the 27-year-old from Ticino, who had qualified for a Grand Slam tournament for the first time, eliminated the Spanish number 31 seed Cristina Bucsa 6:4, 2:6, 6:4. Both will face unseeded opponents in the 2nd round: Teichmann on Wednesday against Magdalena Frech from Poland; Bandecchi on Thursday against Daria Kasatkina, who has been playing for Australia for a year and was ranked No. 8 in the world four years ago.

The biggest victory

Susan Bandecchi celebrated by far the biggest victory of her career - and took advantage of the moment. After finally qualifying for a Grand Slam tournament at the twelfth attempt, she was drawn against Bucsa, an opponent who is in crisis. Bucsa has not won a singles match on clay for the last two years (!). Bandecchi defeated a top 70 player for the first time and survived the starting round at a tour event for only the second time - four years after defeating Oceane Dodin in Lausanne.

Jil Teichmann's victory over Samsonova didn't come like a bolt from the blue either. Samsonova has only won three matches on the WTA Tour this season and is not at all playing like a top 20 player. In July, she will have to make up the points for qualifying for the 2025 semi-finals at Wimbledon; the Russian is in danger of plummeting down the rankings.

Teichmann's second strike

Jil Teichmann has won all three duels against Samsonova so far. And this is only the second time (four years after defeating Viktoria Asarenka in Paris) that the Biel native has won a major tournament against a seeded opponent.