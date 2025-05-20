Jil Teichmann shows weaknesses on her serve. Picture: Keystone

Jil Teichmann is still waiting for her first win in a WTA main draw since the end of January. At the WTA 250 tournament in Rabat, the Swiss player lost 4:6, 1:6 to the Russian Kamilla Rakhimova.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Teichmann (WTA 98) was unsure of herself in Morocco's capital and gave up the service three times per set. The 27-year-old's second serves were particularly unsuccessful: she only won four out of 20 points. As a result, Rakhimova (WTA 75), who is four years younger, had no trouble winning the match in the first duel between the two players.

It was Teichmann's next first round defeat after Indian Wells, Rouen and Rome. Her last success at WTA level dates back to January 30 in Singapore. Teichmann also lost both singles matches at the Billie Jean King Cup in April.