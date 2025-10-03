Regeneration comes first: Jil Teichmann will not be playing any more tournaments this year Keystone

Jil Teichmann is ending her tennis season early. She announced this on her Instagram profile on Friday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Teichmann wrote that she wanted to listen to her mind and body and use this time to recover. According to the 28-year-old, the decision was not easy for her.

Physical problems have repeatedly set Teichmann back or slowed her down in recent years since she moved up to 21st place in the world rankings in the summer of 2022. The current season has also been complicated - despite a temporary return to the top 100. In March, she won a small 125 tournament in Mumbai, and in June she reached the final of the WTA 250 tournament in Iasi, Romania. Otherwise, disappointments predominated.

Teichmann has not won a match since mid-August. Most recently, she suffered a first-round defeat against Polish outsider Maja Chwalinska as the number 1 seed at a Challenger tournament in Montreux.