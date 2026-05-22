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WTA Rabat Jil Teichmann fails in the semi-finals in Rabat

SDA

22.5.2026 - 17:35

Jil Teichmann gained confidence for the French Open in Rabat
Jil Teichmann gained confidence for the French Open in Rabat
Keystone

Jil Teichmann misses out on a place in the final of the WTA 250 tournament in Rabat. The Swiss left-hander lost 6:7 (2:7), 3:6 to Croatia's Petra Marcinko in Morocco's capital.

Keystone-SDA

22.05.2026, 17:35

Even one day after the exhausting quarter-final against Morocco's Yasmine Kabbaj, which lasted over three hours, Teichmann fought to the end. Ranked 207th in the WTA rankings, Teichmann came back from 1:4 down in the first set before having to concede defeat in the tie-break. In the second, she came back from 1:5 down to 3:5 after fending off a match point. Once again, however, she was not rewarded for her efforts against the 20-year-old world number 76.

However, Teichmann will take valuable world ranking points from Rabat, which will take her up to 170th in the rankings, as well as self-confidence for the upcoming French Open, where she will be able to compete thanks to her protected ranking after her injury break. Her first opponent in Paris will be the Russian Ludmila Samsonova (WTA 20).

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