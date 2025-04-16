Jil Teichmann was able to keep up well with Svitolina in the first set Keystone

Jil Teichmann loses the opening round of the WTA tournament in Rouen against top seed Jelina Svitolina after a good start with 4:6, 2:6.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As a few days ago at the Billie Jean King Cup against Ukraine, Teichmann (WTA 96) kept up well against the top 20 player from Odessa in the first set and only lost it after 50 minutes with a break to 6:4. In the second set, the Swiss player fell behind 0:4.

Teichmann, who made a promising start to the year, is once again in a difficult phase with five defeats in a row. The 27-year-old's last victory against a player of Svitolina's stature came over two years ago when she beat Belinda Bencic in Indian Wells.