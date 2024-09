Getting back into shape: Jil Teichmann Keystone

Jil Teichmann is on the upswing again. The tennis player from Seeland wins the Challenger tournament in Ljubljana.

SDA

In the final, the 27-year-old left-hander beat Nuria Parrizas Diaz (WTA 94) from Spain 7:6 (10:8), 6:4 in almost two and a half hours.

Teichmann (WTA 182) is on the upswing again after a difficult year. The former world number 21 and 2022 team world champion has moved up over 60 places in the last month and a half and will break into the top 150 in the WTA rankings.

SDA