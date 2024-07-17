Jil Teichmann is eliminated in Sicily after a long fight. (archive picture) Keystone

Jil Teichmann has to bury her hopes of another exploit in Palermo in the round of 16.

SDA

The first victory in a WTA main draw has only given Jil Teichmann half a boost. The Swiss player, who has slipped to 211th in the world rankings, lost in the round of 16 at the 250-player tournament in Sicily to the French number 4 seed Diane Parry (WTA 58) 2:6, 7:6 (7:4), 2:6 in almost three hours.

After two victories in qualifying and a clear 6:1, 6:1 win against the 18-year-old Serbian Mia Ristic, Teichmann was only able to keep things open against the 21-year-old Parry in the second set. She conceded the first set, losing four games in a row, and after conceding a break in the third, she found herself trailing 0:3.

Parry, who had broken into the world's top 50 for the first time in June by reaching the semi-finals in Nottingham and came back from 4-6, 0-3 down to beat Australia's Olivia Gadecki in the first round, took Teichmann's serve no fewer than seven times. She put the former world number 21 under severe pressure on the second service in particular.

Teichmann's hopes of a second major exploit in Sicily after winning the tournament in 2019 were dashed. Nevertheless, the Swiss Billie Jean King Cup winner from 2022 is closing in on the top 200 again after a complicated few months that were also marked by injury problems.

SDA