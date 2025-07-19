Jil Teichmann has a good laugh. Picture: Keystone

Jil Teichmann will play her fifth final on the WTA Tour in Iasi on Sunday. The 28-year-old from Biel defeated Sorana Cirstea from Romania 6:4, 6:3 in the semi-finals of the category 250 tournament.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the first set, the Swiss left-hander, the number 102 in the world, turned around a 1:3 deficit. She fended off three break points at 2:3 and another at 3:4. She took the momentum with her. She won seven games in a row and, after going 4-0 up in the second round, didn't let anything else get in her way. Teichmann now leads the head-to-head against Cirstea, who is ranked 64 places lower, 4:2.

In the final, she will face another Romanian, either Jaqueline Cristian (WTA 51) or Irina-Camelia Begu (WTA 110). She is aiming for her third tournament win on the WTA Tour in Iasi after her titles in Prague and Palermo in 2019. She lost her last two finals at this level in Lexington in 2020 and Cincinnati in 2021. Either way, she will make a big leap forward in the world rankings.