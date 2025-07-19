  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Third tournament win beckons Jil Teichmann storms into the final in Iasi

SDA

19.7.2025 - 18:18

Jil Teichmann has a good laugh.
Jil Teichmann has a good laugh.
Picture: Keystone

Jil Teichmann will play her fifth final on the WTA Tour in Iasi on Sunday. The 28-year-old from Biel defeated Sorana Cirstea from Romania 6:4, 6:3 in the semi-finals of the category 250 tournament.

Keystone-SDA

19.07.2025, 18:18

19.07.2025, 18:23

In the first set, the Swiss left-hander, the number 102 in the world, turned around a 1:3 deficit. She fended off three break points at 2:3 and another at 3:4. She took the momentum with her. She won seven games in a row and, after going 4-0 up in the second round, didn't let anything else get in her way. Teichmann now leads the head-to-head against Cirstea, who is ranked 64 places lower, 4:2.

In the final, she will face another Romanian, either Jaqueline Cristian (WTA 51) or Irina-Camelia Begu (WTA 110). She is aiming for her third tournament win on the WTA Tour in Iasi after her titles in Prague and Palermo in 2019. She lost her last two finals at this level in Lexington in 2020 and Cincinnati in 2021. Either way, she will make a big leap forward in the world rankings.

More from the department

Athletics. Podium finish for Angelica Moser in London

AthleticsPodium finish for Angelica Moser in London

Pyrenees triple missed. Tour leader Pogacar lets breakaway rider Arensman have his way

Pyrenees triple missedTour leader Pogacar lets breakaway rider Arensman have his way

Sailing spectacle. Swiss SailGP team in 2nd place after day 1 in Portsmouth

Sailing spectacleSwiss SailGP team in 2nd place after day 1 in Portsmouth