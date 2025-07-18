Jil Teichmann has already celebrated three victories in Iasi Keystone

Jil Teichmann (WTA 102) wins the Swiss duel against Simona Waltert at the WTA tournament in Iasi in Romania with 5:7, 6:1, 7:5. The 28-year-old from Biel will return to the top 100.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the summer of 2019, Jil Teichmann celebrated her only two tournament victories, first as a qualifier in Prague and later in Palermo. She even reached the final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati (2021) and moved up to 21st position in the rankings three years ago. However, things then remained quiet around Teichmann for a long time. She fell out of the top 100 in the world rankings (June 2023) and even out of the top 200 (spring 2024). Since falling to 230th place, however, she has been on the up again. In February, she won a WTA 125 tournament in Mumbai. By qualifying for the semi-finals in Iasi, Teichmann will return to the top 100. If she wins the tournament, she could even return to 70th place.

Teichmann had to endure the victory over Waltert. After more than an hour, she lost the first set; in the deciding set, she was trailing 3:4 with a break. After 2:51 hours, Teichmann converted her third match point.

In the semi-finals on Saturday, the number 6 seed Jil Teichmann will face either the Argentinian Maria Lourdes Carle (WTA 124) or the 35-year-old Romanian local hero Sorana Cirstea (WTA 166).