Jil Teichmann reaches the quarter-finals of a WTA tournament for the first time in 15 months Keystone

Jil Teichmann reaches the quarter-finals of the WTA 250 tournament in Merida, Mexico, without a fight. The player from Zeeland benefits from the withdrawal of Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.

SDA

The last time Teichmann (WTA 153) made it this far in a WTA tournament was 15 months ago. Back then, she lost in the quarter-finals in Iasi, Romania, to Irina-Camelia Begu.

Her next opponent in Merida will either be the American Ann Li (WTA 111) or the Croatian Antonia Ruzic (WTA 165).

SDA