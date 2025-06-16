  1. Residential Customers
First major triumph J.J. Spaun wins the US Open with two magical shots

16.6.2025 - 06:40

J.J. Spaun clinches victory at Oakmont Country Club with two brilliant final holes.
J.J. Spaun clinches victory at Oakmont Country Club with two brilliant final holes.
Picture: Keystone

J.J. Spaun wins his first major title at the US Open in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

16.06.2025, 06:40

16.06.2025, 06:54

The 34-year-old American triumphed with a two-stroke lead over Scotland's Robert MacIntyre and three strokes ahead of Norway's Viktor Hovland thanks to superb shots on the final holes.

Spaun was the only player to remain under par on the extremely challenging course. The day got off to the worst possible start. The world number 25 made five bogeys on the first six holes.

There was an interruption of more than 90 minutes due to heavy rain. Spaun used this to gather himself. On hole 17, he then hit the ball from the tee over 287 meters directly onto the green, and on hole 18 he made the longest putt of the tournament from almost 20 meters. The two birdies made the victory perfect.

Sam Burns, the leader after the 2nd and 3rd rounds, dropped back to 7th place with a round of 78, which he shared with world number one Scottie Scheffler, among others. Masters winner Rory McIlroy improved from 49th to 19th place on the final day of the third major tournament of the year thanks to a round of 67, the best result of the day.

The last major of the season, the British Open, takes place from July 17-20 at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

