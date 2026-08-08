Sad news just before the European Championships: Joana Mäder has had to withdraw from the Elite16 tournament in Hamburg due to injury.

Joana Mäder has had to withdraw from the Elite16 tournament in Hamburg due to a foot injury.

Beach Volleyball Joana Mäder Suffers an Injury One Week Before the Start of the European Championships

The 34-year-old has sprained her foot, as the media representative for Joana Mäder and Leona Kernen’s team confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency. Further tests are now scheduled to determine the severity of the injury.

At the Elite16 tournament in Hamburg, the Swiss duo had advanced to the first knockout round thanks to a victory in their second group match. However, they had to forfeit their match on Saturday morning against Svenja Müller and Cinja Tillmann of Germany.

It’s an untimely injury, as the European Championships begin next week in Stare Jablonki, Poland. Mäder and Kernen’s first match is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.