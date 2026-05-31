Joana Mäder and Leona Kernen fail in the semi-finals of the Elite16 tournament in Ostrava in three sets against the Canadians Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson.

Leona Kernen (left) and Joana Mäder have only been playing together since this season

Mäder and Kernen, who are 14 years younger and have only been playing as a duo since this season, are the last remaining women's team in the Czech Republic to be eliminated in the battle for the tournament title. On Saturday, the tournament had already ended in the round of 16 for Tanja Hüberli/Nina Brunner and the Vergé-Dépré sisters Zoé and Anouk.

Early on Sunday afternoon, however, the Mäder/Kernen duo will have the chance to secure third place. Their opponents will be the Thamela/Victoria team from Brazil.