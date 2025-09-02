Will no longer be working for SRF at wrestling festivals: Jörg Abderhalden. SRF

Jörg Abderhalden is stepping down from his role as an SRF pundit after the Swiss Wrestling Championships in Mollis. The move is at his own request.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you After twelve years, Jörg Abderhalden is ending his work as a Swiss wrestling expert for SRF.

His last assignment was at ESAF 2025 in Mollis.

The three-time wrestling king decided to step down at his own request in order to take on new challenges. Show more

After twelve years as a wrestling expert, Jörg Abderhalden is ending his involvement with Swiss radio and television. The three-time wrestling king made his last appearance last weekend at the 2025 Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Mollis GL, as SRG writes in a press release.

After 51 wreath victories, winning three Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festivals (ESAF) and achieving the "Wrestling Grand Slam", Jörg Abderhalden retired from top-class sport in 2010. In 2013, he joined SRF as a wrestling expert and from then on accompanied wrestling festivals on TV as a co-commentator and expert.

Now the 45-year-old is ending his involvement with SRF Sport. His last assignment for SRF was at the ESAF 2025 in Mollis GL, where he accompanied Armon Orlik's triumph as co-commentator alongside Stefan Hofmänner.

Resignation at his own request

According to the press release, Abderhalden took this step at his own request. "After twelve years as an SRF pundit, I felt that the time had come to close this chapter and take on new challenges," the Toggenburg native is quoted as saying.

He has always really enjoyed his role as an SRF pundit. "It was a privilege to remain connected to the sport of wrestling in this way after the end of my active career. I am very grateful to SRF for this opportunity." Abderhalden will remain with the SRF audience as a referee for "Samschtig-Jass".

Daniel Bolliger, Head of Live at SRF Sport, regrets Abderhalden's departure: "He called a spade a spade and was not afraid to criticize. Nevertheless, he always remained fair and correct. We would like to thank Jörg Abderhalden for his many years of commitment and wish him all the best in his future activities," he is quoted as saying in the press release.

The future composition of the wrestling expert team will be finalized in the coming months.

