Johannes Hösflot Klaebo is the most successful cross-country skier of all time Picture: Keystone

Johannes Hösflot Klaebo, who once entered the World Cup as a sprinter, is now also a record holder as an all-rounder. He has won the Tour de Ski for the fifth time.

The Norwegian had no problems maintaining his lead of over a minute in the mass start race up to Alpe Cermis on Sunday. This was despite the fact that the day's winner and compatriot Mattis Stenshagen took 59 seconds off him and reduced the gap in the overall classification to half a minute.

Klaebo, the best cross-country skier of all time, is now the five-time winner of the Tour de Ski. Following his successes in 2019, 2022, 2023, 2025 and 2026, the 29-year-old replaces Dario Cologna as the record man, who triumphed in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2018.

Klaebo is certainly a worthy athlete for this record. However, he also benefited from the exclusion of the Russians during his era. In addition, this year's short tour with only six stages was tailored to a sprint affinity - two sprints plus a mass start over 5 km, twice 10 km and once 20 km.

Dario Cologna said as SRF co-commentator on the loss of the record: "It's okay. I knew it would be like this and there will probably be a few more victories before the end of Klaebo's career."

Noe Näff arrived on the Alpe Cermis in 52nd place, 3:13 minutes behind, Roman Alder in 64th place, 4:39 behind. Both missed the top 50 in the overall classification.