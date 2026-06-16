The Vegas Golden Knights will enter the next NHL season with a new head coach. As the Stanley Cup finalist announced, the team will not be extending its contract with interim head coach John Tortorella.

The 67-year-old American had only been brought to Las Vegas in March and led the Golden Knights all the way to the Finals in the playoffs. There, the team from the gambling metropolis lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in six games.

A successor for the head coaching position has not yet been named. It is also unclear whether Swiss goaltender Akira Schmid will extend his expiring contract with the Golden Knights, join another NHL team, or even return to Switzerland after eight years in North America.