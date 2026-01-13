Jonas Vingegaard has already won the Tour de France and Vuelta, now he wants to complete his Grand Tour triple with the Giro. Keystone

Jonas Vingegaard dares to do the double: the Danish professional cyclist will be competing in the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France this year. A triumph in both races in one year would be a rarity.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Cycling star Jonas Vingegaard wants to copy his great rival Tadej Pogacar and is aiming for the double of Giro d'Italia and Tour de France. The 29-year-old confirmed on Tuesday at the training camp in La Nucia, Spain, that he will make his debut in the Tour of Italy, which begins this year on May 8th in Bulgaria. In July, the Dane will then challenge Pogacar for overall victory in the Tour.

Last year, Pogacar was the first professional cyclist in 26 years to win the elusive double of the two most important national tours. The Slovenian was only the eighth rider to achieve this.

"I've been thinking about the Giro for a while now. It's one of the biggest races on the calendar and I've never ridden it before," said Vingegaard. "Winning the Vuelta last year gave me even more motivation to go all-in for the overall victory in Italy. I would love to have the pink jersey in my collection."

With a victory at the Giro, Vingegaard would leave his rival Pogacar behind in the triple statistics. The Dane already has victories in the Tour (2022, 2023) and the Vuelta a España (2025) to his name and would have wins in all three Grand Tours with a triumph in Rome on May 31. "Of course, that played a role in my decision," said Vingegaard.

Pogacar has not yet won the Vuelta. British rider Chris Froome last completed the Grand Tour triple in 2018.