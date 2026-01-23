Jonas Vingegaard, second in the overall standings, was forced to withdraw from the Tour de France after a serious crash about 20 km from the finish of Stage 15 on the Plateau de Solaison.

Individual Time Trial Jonas Vingegaard Has to Withdraw from the Tour de France After a Crash

The Danish rider crashed in a roundabout, taking several teammates from Visma-Lease a Bike and the Mexican Isaac del Toro down with him. Del Toro was able to continue the race, however.

Vingegaard, the 2022 and 2023 Tour de France champion, was taken to the medical tent in severe pain, with his right arm in a sling. Overall race leader Tadej Pogacar managed to avoid the crash.