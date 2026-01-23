Josh Kerr celebrates as he crosses the finish line (file photo)
Keystone
Briton Josh Kerr breaks the world record in the mile (1,609 m) at the Diamond League meet in London.
The 28-year-old Scot ran the distance in 3:42.66 minutes, breaking the nearly 27-year-old record set by Moroccan middle-distance star Hicham El Guerrouj, who clocked a time of 3:43.13 minutes in 1999.
Kerr, the 2023 1,500-meter world champion and 2024 Olympic silver medalist, had been announcing for months that he intended to challenge the world record in the historic—but non-Olympic—mile in London.