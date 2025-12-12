Roman Josi with the Nashville Predators and Janis Moser with the Tampa Bay Lightning both scored two assists in clear victories in the NHL on Friday night.
The Nashville Predators celebrated their highest win of the season with a 7-2 victory at home against the St. Louis Blues, confirming the upward trend of recent weeks. In the duel between the third-worst team in the league and the fourth-worst, Nashville's Steven Stamkos was outstanding with four goals, with Josi contributing an assist on the Canadian's 2-0 and 6-2 goals. For the Blues, Pius Suter caught the eye with a two-minute penalty that led to the seventh goal in the final period.
The Predators, who have won six of their last eight games, could make it three wins in a row for the first time this season on Sunday at the Colorado Avalanche.
Janis Moser and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New Jersey Devils 8-4. The preliminary decision was already made in the opening period, which the team from Florida won 4:1. The Swiss defenceman scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season to make it 3:1 and 7:3. For the Devils, Nico Hischier and Jonas Siegenthaler left the ice with a minus-2 record, while Timo Meier was absent due to personal matters.