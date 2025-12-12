Roman Josi with the Nashville Predators and Janis Moser with the Tampa Bay Lightning both scored two assists in clear victories in the NHL on Friday night.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Nashville Predators celebrated their highest win of the season with a 7-2 victory at home against the St. Louis Blues, confirming the upward trend of recent weeks. In the duel between the third-worst team in the league and the fourth-worst, Nashville's Steven Stamkos was outstanding with four goals, with Josi contributing an assist on the Canadian's 2-0 and 6-2 goals. For the Blues, Pius Suter caught the eye with a two-minute penalty that led to the seventh goal in the final period.

The Predators, who have won six of their last eight games, could make it three wins in a row for the first time this season on Sunday at the Colorado Avalanche.

Janis Moser and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New Jersey Devils 8-4. The preliminary decision was already made in the opening period, which the team from Florida won 4:1. The Swiss defenceman scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season to make it 3:1 and 7:3. For the Devils, Nico Hischier and Jonas Siegenthaler left the ice with a minus-2 record, while Timo Meier was absent due to personal matters.