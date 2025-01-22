From 1:5 to 7:5: Roman Josi (59) contributes a goal and an assist to the Nashville Predators' crazy comeback. Picture: Keystone

Roman Josi and Nashville prove their morale in the NHL on Wednesday night. The Predators turn around a 4-goal deficit against the San Jose Sharks and win 7-5.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After 12 minutes, the home team was already trailing 0:3 against the bottom team in the Western Conference, and after five minutes in the middle period it was already 1:5 from the Predators' point of view. But the team with Swiss captain Roman Josi did not give up and regained hope with a double shortly after half-time.

The comeback was boosted by Jonathan Marchessault's goal with 28 seconds left in the final period. In the end, it was Josi himself who equalized less than five minutes later in overtime. The Predators played like in a frenzy and turned the game around completely through Nick Blankenburg. Josi once again had his stick in play when Filip Forsberg scored into the empty net to tie the game.

From 1:5 to 7:5: The crazy game and the fourth win in a row should give the Predators hope in the seemingly hopeless battle for the playoffs.

The Vancouver Canucks are going in the opposite direction. But although the Canucks suffered their seventh defeat in the last nine games against the Buffalo Sabres, they are only one point behind the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division. Pius Suter went scoreless for the twelfth time in a row in the 3-2 home defeat.