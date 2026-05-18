While the Swiss national team has maximum points after two World Cup games, Germany is already under pressure after two defeats. Who will win the neighboring duel in the Swiss Life Arena? Live now.
The live ticker
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
20th minute
The summary of the 1st period
Switzerland controlled the game for long stretches in the first period, but failed to take their chances. Germany defended compactly, disrupted the Swiss build-up play early on and repeatedly launched dangerous counter-attacks. After an intense but goalless opening period, the teams went into the first break at 0-0.
-
20th minute
Goalless first period
And then that was it for the first twenty minutes. No goals between Switzerland and Germany.
-
20th minute
Penalty against Switzerland
Shortly before the siren, Timo Meier picks up an unnecessary penalty for punching his opponent in the face.
-
19th minute
Germany are compact
Switzerland are struggling in the offensive zone and only have a few good chances to score against the defiant Germans. One minute left to play in the first period.
-
15th minute
Genoni saves after Knak error
Knak makes a huge mistake in the build-up, but Genoni prevents Germany from taking the lead.
-
14th minute
Rochette with the next opportunity
Hischier passes wonderfully to Rochette, but he also finds his master in Stettmer
-
13th minute
Timo Meier fails to beat Stettmer
After Jung wins a disc, Switzerland switch quickly and Timo Meier takes a shot down the right wing. But Germany keeper Stettmer is on the spot.
-
11th minute
Germany complete
The Nati don't manage much in their first powerplay. Josi even has to stop another German counter-attack to prevent worse. The penalty against Fischbuch is over.
-
9th minute
Powerplay for Switzerland
Fischbuch uses illegal means against Jäger. And so it comes to the first overtime for Switzerland.
-
8th minute
Josi saves for Egli
Dominik Egli can't get his legs in order in the neutral zone, loses the disc and so Germany gets a 2-on-1. But Roman Josi solves this with all his routine and can intercept the cross-ice pass attempt.
-
7th minute
Malgin misses the lead
First good chance for Switzerland: Andrighetto gains possession of the puck in the middle zone and launches Suter, who immediately passes to Malgin. But the ZSC striker's finish is too harmless.
-
4th minute
First chance for Germany
As soon as the powerplay is over, the Germans have a hot scene in front of Leonardo Genoni. The goalkeeper holds firm, then there is a hullabaloo in front of the Swiss goal and emotions boil over for the first time.
-
4th minute
Strong box play from Switzerland
Germany can never really establish themselves in the Swiss third during the two minutes of overtime. And so the penalty flies by without the slightest danger.
-
2nd minute
Penalty against Switzerland
As against Latvia, Switzerland concede an early penalty. Andrighetto is sent off for 2 minutes for tripping. Powerplay for Germany.
-
1st minute
The game is underway!
Will Switzerland get their third win in their third World Cup match?
-
The line-up is here: This is how the Nati will play against Germany
-
Berra is back!
The Swiss national team gets an extra boost ahead of the World Cup match against Germany. Goalie Reto Berra has returned to the team camp after recovering from illness and was back on the ice with the team for the first time at the pre-game skate on Monday morning. He was greeted with applause from his teammates.
However, the 38-year-old champion goalie from Fribourg-Gottéron will not play in the game against Germany. Coach Jan Cadieux will once again rely on the goalie duo of Leonardo Genoni and Sandro Aeschlimann.
Due to Berra's return, Kevin Pasche is no longer needed for the time being. However, the Lausanne goalie will remain in Zurich until it is clear that Berra has fully recovered.
-
Germany under pressure
The Swiss, who have started with two wins, are favored for today's game, all the more so as the Germans are without four NHL players in Leon Draisaitl, Tim Stützle, J.J. Peterka and Nico Sturm. Long-time captain Moritz Müller is also missing. The undisputed team leader is Moritz Seider, who plays for the Detroit Red Wings and was named the NHL's best rookie in 2022. The 25-year-old is not only strong defensively, he also has offensive qualities.
Harold Kreis is also counting on five World Championship debutants due to the many withdrawals. The 67-year-old, who won the Swiss championship title as coach with both Lugano (2006) and the ZSC Lions (2008), has been head coach of the Germans since March 2023 and led them to a silver medal in his first World Championship in this role. A year ago, however, the team was eliminated in the preliminary round, and at the Olympic Games in Milan, the team went down to a resounding 6-2 defeat against Slovakia in the quarter-finals.
Nevertheless, Kreis does not feel any great pressure. When would it be a good tournament for him? "When I feel I've gotten the potential out of the team. When the tank is empty." So far, the World Cup has been disappointing for the Germans. The defeat against Finland (1:3) at the start was not unexpected, but the key game against Latvia on Sunday evening was lost 2:0. As a result, the team is once again in danger of missing out on a place in the quarter-finals, which is unlikely to make things any easier for Switzerland.
-
Cadieux: "We have to remain humble"
3:1 against the USA, 4:2 against Latvia - the Swiss ice hockey team got off to a successful start in the home World Championship. Nevertheless, coach Jan Cadieux puts the brakes on the euphoria after the win against the USA.
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the ticker for the Swiss ice hockey team's third World Championship match. Jan Cadieux's team will face Germany on Monday at 20:20. While Switzerland have maximum points after two games, the Germans are already under pressure after two defeats. Who will win today?