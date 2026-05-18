The Swiss, who have started with two wins, are favored for today's game, all the more so as the Germans are without four NHL players in Leon Draisaitl, Tim Stützle, J.J. Peterka and Nico Sturm. Long-time captain Moritz Müller is also missing. The undisputed team leader is Moritz Seider, who plays for the Detroit Red Wings and was named the NHL's best rookie in 2022. The 25-year-old is not only strong defensively, he also has offensive qualities.

Harold Kreis is also counting on five World Championship debutants due to the many withdrawals. The 67-year-old, who won the Swiss championship title as coach with both Lugano (2006) and the ZSC Lions (2008), has been head coach of the Germans since March 2023 and led them to a silver medal in his first World Championship in this role. A year ago, however, the team was eliminated in the preliminary round, and at the Olympic Games in Milan, the team went down to a resounding 6-2 defeat against Slovakia in the quarter-finals.

Nevertheless, Kreis does not feel any great pressure. When would it be a good tournament for him? "When I feel I've gotten the potential out of the team. When the tank is empty." So far, the World Cup has been disappointing for the Germans. The defeat against Finland (1:3) at the start was not unexpected, but the key game against Latvia on Sunday evening was lost 2:0. As a result, the team is once again in danger of missing out on a place in the quarter-finals, which is unlikely to make things any easier for Switzerland.