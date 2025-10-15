Roman Josi joins the scorers for the first time in the still young NHL season. Despite their captain's goal, the Nashville Predators were defeated 4:7 away from home by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Josi scored in the 57th minute with a long-range shot to make it 3:5 and set off a goal-laden final phase in which Toronto scored twice more into the empty net. It was Nashville's first loss in regulation time in the fourth game of the season. For Josi, it was his first goal (including pre-season) since January 21, 2025. The defenseman from Bern missed the last 25 games of last season due to a board check.

Roman Josi leads the Nashville Predators in his ninth season as captain. Picture: Keystone

Akira Schmid, on the other hand, had a successful evening. The nominal No. 2 of the Vegas Golden Knights was substituted for regular goalie Adin Hill after a 2-0 deficit after the first period in Calgary and went the remaining 40 minutes without conceding a goal. The Emmental native saved 19 shots, was named third-best player and played a key role in the Golden Knights' 4-2 victory - their second win in four games.

Lian Bichsel was also able to celebrate a win: although the defenseman from Solothurn did not score in his Dallas Stars' 5:2 win against the Minnesota Wild, he impressed defensively. Janis Moser and Philipp Kuraschew also remained pointless, suffering defeats with their teams. Moser lost 3-2 with the Tampa Bay Lightning in Washington after overtime, while Kurashev suffered his third defeat with the San Jose Sharks in a 5-1 loss at home to the Carolina Hurricanes.