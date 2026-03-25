On a game day on which 30 of 32 NHL teams were in action, two Swiss duels fell apart. The Nashville Predators with captain Roman Josi celebrated another important victory.

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The game between the Nashville Predators and the San Jose Sharks (6:3) was one of the Swiss duels that fell through. Philipp Kurashev had to sit in the stands as a supernumerary for the Sharks. From there, he saw Josi's Nashville Predators get off to a flying start, leading 5:1 after just 17 minutes and ultimately recording their fifth win in a row. Roman Josi shone with the goal for 3:1 and a plus-3 rating. Nashville's winning streak gave them a three-point cushion over the teams below them in the playoff standings.

The only Swiss duel that didn't fall apart was Dallas Stars (with Lian Bichsel) against the New Jersey Devils with Nico Hischier (1 assist), Timo Meier (1 goal) and Jonas Siegenthaler (2 assists). New Jersey also took a 4:1 lead after 17 minutes and then held on for a 6:4 away win. However, the fine victory over the Dallas Stars, who have already qualified for the playoffs, probably comes too late for the Devils. With twelve games remaining, they are eleven points off the final playoff spot. And in the NHL, a win (unlike in Switzerland) is only worth two points instead of three.

Another Swiss clash fell through in Winnipeg's game against Las Vegas. Nino Niederreiter was still injured for Winnipeg, while goalie Akira Schmid was left out of the Vegas Golden Knights' lineup.