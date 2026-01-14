Roman Josi scores twice for the Nashville Predators in their 4-3 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers. Janis Moser also had a decisive influence on Tampa Bay's eleventh win in a row.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the Predators had twice let a lead slip away in front of their home crowd, they even found themselves trailing 3-2 after Zach Hyman scored shortly after half-time. However, Josi scored just 38 seconds later with a slapshot from near the blue line. In overtime, with only three players left on the ice for each team, he forced goalie Tristan Jarry into a trip after a quick counter-attack, at the end of which the 35-year-old scored from an acute angle into the orphaned goal after a pass from Brady Skjei. Unsurprisingly, the defender was named player of the match.

Josi had already been the match-winner for his team two days ago in the 3-2 win over Washington with a goal and two assists. Nashville continues to gain ground in the battle for a playoff spot with its second win in a row.

Moser scores in 11th win in a row

The Tampa Bay Lightning don't have to worry about making the playoffs. The best team in the Eastern Conference strung together their eleventh win in a row. Janis Moser played a key role in the penalty shootout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Biel native scored his team's only goal from the slot. Six minutes before the third buzzer, he benefited from a mistake by Arturs Silovs. The Penguins goalie let the puck fall out of his catching hand and Moser dusted it off. The Lightning kept the upper hand in the penalty shootout, which Yevgeny Malkin forced with his goal three minutes later.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets continue to soar. After eleven defeats in a row - the slump has left the franchise from the Canadian province of Manitoba well outside the playoff places - the "serial offenders" with Nino Niederreiter won their third game in a row on Wednesday night. The Jets gave away a 3-0 lead in less than three minutes in their 5-4 win over the New York Islanders. However, they had the right answer in the high-scoring middle period, when no fewer than seven goals were scored, and pulled away to a 5-3 lead. Niederreiter, who recorded an assist in each of the last two victories, failed to score and left the ice with a minus-1 record.