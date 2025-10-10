Philipp Kurashev is the only Swiss NHL mercenary to score a goal on Friday night. Keystone

The Swiss NHL players go to work almost without exception on Friday night. Philipp Kurashev stands out as a goal scorer, Roman Josi is credited with an assist.

Keystone-SDA SDA

From a Swiss perspective, Thursday evening was a big day in North America. Almost all clubs with Swiss players played a championship game - the only exception being the Los Angeles Kings with Kevin Fiala. Of the ten Swiss candidates on this evening, nine were in action. Only the suspended Janis Moser was missing.

Swiss players faced each other in two games. The San Jose Sharks with new signing Philipp Kurashev missed out on a perfect start to the season against the Vegas Golden Knights with goalie Akira Schmid with a 3:4 defeat after overtime. Declared the clear underdog by the bookmakers, the Sharks were only a minute and a half short of a coup after Kurashev scored at the start of the final period to make it 3-2. The player from Bern deflected a long-range shot decisively and Schmid had to let the puck pass between his pads. The Knights turned the game around with goals in the 59th minute and the second minute of overtime.

The Winnipeg Jets with Nino Niederreiter lost 4:5 to the Dallas Stars with defenseman Lian Bichsel.

Captain Roman Josi was credited with an assist in the New Jersey Devils' 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Bernese was part of the power play formation that scored the winning goal in the final period.

New Jersey, on the other hand, started the season with the Swiss trio of Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler with a defeat. The Devils lost 3:6 away against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The St. Louis Blues with Pius Suter recorded a veritable false start. Despite being the favorites, they lost their home game against the Minnesota Wild 0:5.

Janis Moser of the Tampa Bay Lightnings was suspended for a board check against Jesper Boqvist of the Florida Panthers in last Saturday's preseason game. The Biel native had to watch as his team let victory slip away and ultimately lost 4-5 to the Ottawa Senators as favorites.