In addition to Steve Guerdat and Martin Fuchs, team manager Peter van der Waaij has brought a trio into the team for the Nations Cup at the CSIO St. Gallen who have never before represented Swiss colors at the Gründenmoos.

Jason Smith in the saddle on Picobello is now also riding for the Swiss Nations Cup team for the first time in St. Gallen

These are Alain Jufer and Jason Smith, as well as Gaëtan Joliat as a replacement.

Jufer, who hails from the Jura, and Scottish-born Smith will be riding their top horses Dante and Picobello and want to put in a strong performance to recommend themselves for the WEG team in Aachen, where the first tranche of tickets for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles will be awarded in August. Fuchs and Guerdat, who are already seeded for the top events thanks to their ability and riding, will be riding Lorde and Iashin Sitte respectively in St. Gallen. They will leave their top horses Leone Jei and Dynamix in the stables.

The CSIO St. Gallen from June 4 to 7 offers prize money of almost one million euros. The centerpiece is the Nations Cup on Friday afternoon. It is endowed with 250,000 euros, with Switzerland's last victories dating back to 2023 and 2022. 500,000 euros will be distributed after the Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon.