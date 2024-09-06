  1. Residential Customers
Tennis Junior Flynn Thomas in the doubles final of the US Open

SDA

6.9.2024 - 21:30

Great success at the US Open: 16-year-old Flynn Thomas reaches the final of the junior tournament
Keystone

Swiss junior Flynn Thomas has reached the final of the US Open together with Czech Denis Petak. It could be a Swiss duel there.

06.09.2024, 21:30

06.09.2024, 22:00

The two won the semi-final 6:3, 7:5 against the French-Romanian duo Thomas Faurel/Luca Preda, who were seeded number 4. The 16-year-old from the Zurich Oberland, who is allowed to compete in the juniors for another two years, had also reached the quarter-finals in the singles as a qualifier.

He could meet another Swiss player in the doubles final. In the second semi-final, Herny Bernet will try to do the same alongside Norwegian Nicolai Budkov Kjaer.

SDA

