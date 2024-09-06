Swiss junior Flynn Thomas has reached the final of the US Open together with Czech Denis Petak. It could be a Swiss duel there.
The two won the semi-final 6:3, 7:5 against the French-Romanian duo Thomas Faurel/Luca Preda, who were seeded number 4. The 16-year-old from the Zurich Oberland, who is allowed to compete in the juniors for another two years, had also reached the quarter-finals in the singles as a qualifier.
He could meet another Swiss player in the doubles final. In the second semi-final, Herny Bernet will try to do the same alongside Norwegian Nicolai Budkov Kjaer.
SDA