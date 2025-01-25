  1. Residential Customers
Sailing Justine Mettraux finishes eighth at the Vendée Globe - and breaks a record

SDA

25.1.2025 - 16:40

Justine Mettraux beats the previous women's record at the Vendée Globe by more than ten days
Justine Mettraux beats the previous women's record at the Vendée Globe by more than ten days
Keystone

Justine Mettraux crosses the finish line of the Vendée Globe in 8th place at 14:38 on Saturday after a difficult last few hours at sea, breaking a four-year-old record with her time.

Keystone-SDA

25.01.2025, 16:40

25.01.2025, 17:54

The 38-year-old from Geneva took 76 days, 1 hour, 36 minutes and 52 seconds to sail around the world. In doing so, she beat the previous women's record by more than ten days. Clarisse Crémer was the fastest woman to circumnavigate the globe four years ago, taking 87 days and 2 hours.

Mettraux achieved the first Swiss top 10 finish in the Vendée Globe since Dominique Wavre's 7th place in 2012/2013, when she lost a headsail at the end of November, which put her at a disadvantage in light winds.

