Olympic champion Jutta Leerdam is not only making headlines in sporting terms. After criticism of her glamorous appearance and her isolation from the press, the Dutchwoman has come out with clear words - and is sending a strong signal against prejudice in top-class sport.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jutta Leerdam wins gold in the 1000 meters and silver in the 500 meters at the 2026 Olympics, but also causes criticism in her home country with her private jet journey and refusal to speak to the media.

In an Instagram post, the Dutch athlete defends herself against accusations about her appearance and emphasizes that looks and make-up do not define her athletic performance.

Leerdam sees her Olympic victory as a sign that women can be strong and feminine at the same time and do not have to be forced into predetermined roles. Show more

Speed skating star Jutta Leerdam is one of the major sporting figures at the Winter Olympics. The 27-year-old Dutchwoman won gold in the 1000 meters and silver in the 500 meters.

The glamour girl doesn't just attract attention on the ice: Leerdam, who now has more than six million followers on Instagram, is engaged to US influencer/Trump supporter/boxer Jake Paul. But apart from that, she is always polarizing.

Leerdam, for example, made a special journey. Unlike the rest of the team, it had to be a private jet - and of course the seven-time world champion let the whole world know about it on social media. However, the pompous appearance did not go down well at home. Reactions from former sporting greats ranged from "appalling" to "diva" to "you could almost think she was the only representative of Holland."

Leerdam with an answer to the critics

She also refused to speak to the writing press before the 1000-meter decision. Criticism rained down as a result. But Leerdam gave her answer on the ice. Now the Olympic champion has followed up in an Instagram post:

"This picture captured for me everything my Olympics stood for. This moment proves that you don't have to become less of yourself to achieve something great. That your looks don't define you as a person or as an athlete. If you work hard and stay determined, it will all come together."

"It's so ironic because my winged eyeliner (aka cat eye look - editor's note) and makeup are something I've been judged for throughout my career, even though it just gave me confidence and made me feel feminine and powerful," Leerdam notes.

A lot came together in that moment: The pressure she had felt, the battle with prejudice as well as years of hard work. She never felt the need to prove anything.

Leerdam sends a clear message: "I did this for me, my younger self, my family and for all women who don't want to be put in a box and just want to be their authentic selves. A reminder that you can be soft and strong, disciplined and feminine, all at the same time. Never let anyone dim your light."