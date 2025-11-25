Coach Hrvoje Horvat saw his Kadetten suffer a bitter defeat Keystone

In the European League, the three Swiss clubs suffered defeats in the 5th round of the group stage. For Kadetten and Kriens-Luzern it is a bitter setback.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Kadetten Schaffhausen lost 27:30 on the road against Ademar Leon's Spanish side and slipped to the bottom of the table in the balanced group with one round to go. In the final round, the Swiss champions will face Partizan Belgrade at home next Tuesday and absolutely need a win in order to possibly still achieve the top two place needed to progress.

Despite twelve goals from Luca Sigrist, Kriens-Lucerne missed out on advancing to the main round in their home game against the Norwegians from Elverum. The 34:38 result means that the Norwegians are level on points with the Central Swiss side in second place behind group leaders Porto, who visit the Pilatus Arena next Tuesday.

BSV Bern, who no longer have a chance of progressing, suffered their fifth defeat in their fifth game in Montpellier. The Bernese lost 29:37 at the former Champions League winners.