For the third time in the last four years, Kadetten Schaffhausen and Kriens-Luzern will meet in the NLA handball play-off final. The best-of-five series begins on Sunday in Schaffhausen.

Since winning the title for the first time in 2005, Kadetten Schaffhausen have only failed to become Swiss champions in 2008, 2009, 2013, 2018 and 2021. However, they have never triumphed five times in a row. Coach Hrvoje Horvat's team dominated the qualifiers, winning 25 of 27 games. However, one of their two defeats came against Kriens-Lucerne, who finished the qualifiers in 2nd place.

The team from Central Switzerland is aiming for its first championship title. The closest they came two years ago was in the final series against Kadetten, where they were only beaten in the fifth and deciding game (25:32). The year before, they lost 3:1 in the series against Schaffhausen. Now it should finally work out for Kriens-Lucerne.

Both Horvat and his counterpart, Thomas Zimmermann, will see their time as coach come to an end after the final. The former is returning to his native Croatia after two years with the Kadetten for personal reasons, although his contract would have continued until 2027. His successor will be the former Norwegian national coach Jonas Wille. Zimmermann will be replaced by Swiss national team coach Andy Schmid, who will take on the dual role.

The two teams also have in common that they have not lost in the first two play-off rounds. Although Schaffhausen are the favorites, the final promises to be exciting. Kriens-Lucerne have not won all of their last 15 games for nothing. In addition, a key player, center Marin Sipic, made his comeback after a cruciate ligament injury in the playoffs. In any case, Horvat expects small things to be the deciding factor.