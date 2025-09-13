Ryan Crouser unpacks the hammer in the fifth throw and is the first to go over 22 meters. The US-American manages 22.34. Behind him, Italy's Leonardo Fabbri and New Zealand's Tom Walsh push each other on. Both throw the ball 21.94 meters.

In the final round, the two are outdone by Mexico's Uziel Muñoz. He sets the national record with 21.97. Walsh and Fabbri have no answer to this.

Ryan Crouser wins his third World Championship title ahead of the surprise man from Mexico, Uziel Muñoz, and the Italian Leonardo Fabbri. Tom Walsh comes away empty-handed. Together with Werner Günthör and John Godina, the US American is triple world champion in the shot put.