Not yet in top form: Jamal Musiala (archive image) Tom Weller/dpa

Lothar Matthäus has no sympathy for Oliver Kahn's advice to Jamal Musiala. Why the TV pundit wants to see the young star at the World Cup.

DPA dpa

Record international Lothar Matthäus considers Oliver Kahn's statements on Jamal Musiala's decision not to play in the World Cup to be "incomprehensible" and "superfluous". He is convinced that the FC Bayern midfielder "can be very important for Germany at the World Cup", Matthäus said on the sidelines of Munich's 5-0 win at FC St. Pauli on TV channel Sky. "It's not the first time that Oliver Kahn and I have had a different opinion," added the 65-year-old.

Kahn had previously advised Musiala to withdraw from the tournament. "If I feel that something is not right in my game, then I have to work on myself to be ready again," said the former FC Bayern CEO.

"Oliver Kahn didn't even miss a training session," Matthäus countered his long-time team-mate's statements. Musiala is on the right track after his long injury break. "You can say, okay, he's not in World Cup form yet. But he still has weeks and months like other players," Matthäus explained.

Musiala meets St. Pauli

Musiala himself had assured after the Bundesliga game in Hamburg: "I definitely want to go to the World Cup." He wants to contribute to a successful season with Munich, said the young star: "Then my focus will be on helping the country and the team."

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl believes the debate surrounding Musiala's participation in the World Cup is premature. "This injury was a real blow for him. He saw the ankle. Of course he's still dealing with it - not just physically, but also mentally," said Eberl. But Musiala will put that behind him. The young star scored the opening goal against St. Pauli.

"I've taken a step forward"

Musiala broke his fibula at the Club World Cup in the USA last summer and also seriously injured his ankle. The 23-year-old had to undergo surgery and was out of action until the beginning of the year. Since then, he has been searching for his top form.

After his decent performance in Hamburg, he said: "I'm happy with my overall performance. Every minute I can take, where I can get feeling back in my feet and legs, is good for me. I've taken a step forward." He feels better than he did a month ago.