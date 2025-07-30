Mujinga Kambundji leads a full life. The sprinter will become a mother for the first time at the end of November, but she is still training almost fully. Her return next year is firmly planned.

Two-time European champion and world indoor champion Mujinga Kambundji is experiencing a special summer. In her home town of Bern this week, the 33-year-old spoke to Keystone-SDA about her pregnancy, the impact on her training and her plans for her return to competition. One thing is clear: she also wants to compete at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Mujinga Kambundji, how are you feeling?

I'm fine, merci. I'm really lucky, I've never actually felt sick. My body feels good, so I'm really enjoying it at the moment.

Have you ever regretted, perhaps only briefly, that you will miss the World Championships in Tokyo? At 33, you probably don't get that many more opportunities.

Not at all, actually. It's for a good reason. Even less so because I want to continue at least until 2028 or even longer. It's also cool that I was able to have an indoor season with two major events (including World Championship gold in the 60 m on March 22). So it wasn't a blank year either. I've been to Tokyo before (for the 2021 Olympic Games), and missing a major championship once in ten years for that reason is okay (laughs again). My goal is to return to competition in 2026.

Do you already know when you will stop training?

I have a plan that takes effect in about four to five weeks. But I always look at how I feel. So far it's always gone well. There was only one day when I didn't feel so good, so I cycled instead of running. I have a great team around me with doctors and gynecologists. The Hirslanden Clinic is really very well set up. In the end, everyone tells me roughly the same thing: That I can see for myself what works and what doesn't.

It's easy to imagine that you are currently visiting the gynecologist a lot.

I have regular check-ups and am in constant contact with my gynecologist. That's logical for someone who does a lot more sport than during a normal pregnancy.

Are there things you no longer do?

Yes, I no longer do starts from the starting blocks. It's not absolutely necessary for me to do that now. With a different center of gravity, it's perhaps a slightly greater risk.

Have you had to change your eating habits?

Not really. I haven't made any major changes. Every now and then I get a little hungrier and then I eat a little more. It's very nice that as a top athlete you know your body very well and know what's healthy and good.

Have you spoken to other female athletes about their pregnancies?

I talked quite a lot with other athletes who were pregnant - in athletics, but also in other sports. It was particularly interesting to talk to Nia Ali (American hurdler), who already has three children and has come back very quickly each time at a very good level. It is very exciting to hear how other female athletes have experienced this.

You seem to want to get back into training quickly after giving birth.

Yes, I do. I'm really enjoying having an absolutely special summer in which I think less about competitions. I also like experiencing competitions in a slightly different way. For example in Lucerne, where I worked for SRF television. I will also be at the Citius in Bern, the Athletissima in Lausanne and Weltklasse Zürich. It's very special to train just to maintain my level and know exactly that it's going to go down. (laughs) I'm looking forward to the challenge of seeing how my body will react after giving birth.

Will you be following the World Championships in Tokyo without a stab in the heart?

Yes. I will of course be following my sister (Ditaji Kambundji, over 100 m hurdles) and also the other Swiss athletes. It will be very interesting to watch from a completely different perspective. Of course I will be analyzing the sprinters closely. After all, they will be my opponents again next year.

Aren't you worried that you won't be able to reach your previous level of performance?

I'm really very confident. As I said, Nia Ali and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce have come back even stronger after giving birth. That inspires me enormously. I'm not worried that we'll find solutions - no matter what problems or changes there might be.

Do you already have a date in mind for your return?

I don't know the exact date, of course. The goal is definitely the European Championships (August 10-16 in Birmingham, ed.). The good thing is that I have a wild card from last year and therefore no stress about qualifying or limits.

