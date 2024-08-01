Mujinga Kambundji finishes sixth in the Olympic women's 100m race, just like three years ago in Tokyo.

The 32-year-old from Bern missed out on the first Olympic medal for a Swiss sprinter by just seven hundredths of a second in 10.99. Despite the rain in Saint-Denis, she came within ten hundredths of her personal best.

Gold went to Julien Alfred from the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia in 10.72 ahead of the Americans Sha'Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson.

Although Kambundji only came third in her semi-final, she qualified for the final of the best eight on time. In 11.05 seconds, she was the fastest of all the runners who did not progress directly - the first two in each heat.

In her run, Kambundji left behind Dina Asher-Smith, Ewa Swoboda and Zaynab Dosso, among others, who had made the podium at the European Championships in Rome in June and were all eliminated.

With two-time Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser, a third top-class Jamaican was missing at short notice on Saturday. Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won gold in Rio in 2016 and 2021, was absent after suffering a torn Achilles tendon, and co-favorite Shericka Jackson also withdrew from the race due to injury.