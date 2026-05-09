Mujinga Kambundji at the Swiss Athletics media day Keystone

Five months after the birth of her son Léon, Mujinga Kambundji is working her way back to top-class sport step by step. The athlete from Bern is making noticeable progress. Her big goal remains the European Championships.

Keystone-SDA SDA

When Mujinga Kambundji became a mother for the first time last November, top-class sport took a back seat for a few weeks. Since then, athletics has once again become the focus of the Bernese athlete's everyday life, albeit under completely new circumstances. Little Léon is often there when his mother is training. Family members or colleagues take over babysitting duties while Mujinga Kambundji works on her comeback in the 100 and 200 m on the track.

"I was looking forward to training," emphasizes the 33-year-old at a media event in the Wankdorf sports hall. "I only knew my body as the body of an athlete." After giving birth, she felt "not sporty at all" and was "even slightly shocked". "I wanted to work on my body again."

For the two-time indoor world champion, her return to the track was an encounter with a body she hardly recognized. Just one month after giving birth, the two-time European champion completed her first training sessions. However, there was no question of top-class sport back then. "It was more rehab than training," she says. Initially, the focus was on postnatal exercises and stabilization, later strength exercises were added. It wasn't until 14 weeks after giving birth that the Bernese woman was back training at top sporting level.

Far away and close again

For an athlete whose career is based on explosiveness, stability and maximum tension, this was a completely new experience. Exercises that had previously been taken for granted suddenly no longer worked. Pregnancy changed her body a lot, says Mujinga Kambundji. "I was surprised at how far away I was from my previous level." At the same time, her progress came back faster than expected.

She is now doing intensive sprinting and strength training sessions again, often together with her sister Ditaji, the 100 m hurdles world champion. However, it is clear that Mujinga Kambundji's body has not yet returned to where it was before her pregnancy. "Ligaments, muscles and tendons are not yet at sprinting level," she explains. Everything is still soft. This is also due to the fact that she is still breastfeeding Léon. "The stiffness in the body isn't there yet, a lot of energy is lost." She can clearly feel the difference, especially when sprinting. "I used to put 100 percent momentum in and 100 percent came out. Today, I put in 100 and still get 60 out."

Mujinga Kambundji illustrates her condition with an image from motorsport: "If you compare me to a car: the engine is already fully back, but the chassis isn't yet." However, she knows that her body will continue to change in favor of a top athlete after weaning.

She also recognizes the differences in a direct comparison with her younger sister. She used to set the pace in sprint training, while Ditaji tried to keep up. "Now it's the other way around." Nevertheless, the older sister is pleased with her progress. "I'm already close to Ditaji again." Her ambition has also remained unchanged. "I still have the hunger of a competitor," emphasizes Mujinga Kambundji. Although a lot has changed around the sport with her son Léon, nothing has changed in training. "This has remained a professional place for sport."

Mujinga and Ditaji Kambundji on the golden carpet at the Sports Awards ceremony on March 29, 2026 (KEYSTONE/Alexandra Wey) KEYSTONE

Comeback date still open

Mujinga Kambundji is still cautiously feeling her way back into the competition season. When exactly she will return to racing remains to be seen. "It should be in June," she says. First of all, she plans to compete in Switzerland before the European Championships in Birmingham in August.

The Swiss record holder is deliberately holding back on specific target times or medal predictions. "I don't know what I'll be capable of there," she says. Instead of focusing on results, she first wants to find out how competitive her body already is. "I'm looking forward to seeing what this summer has to offer."

The most important goal of a top athlete has not changed with motherhood: "Stay healthy." Only if Mujinga Kambundji's body continues to take the strain step by step could the comeback in the summer become a return to the big stage.

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