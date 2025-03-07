  1. Residential Customers
European record at the European Indoor Championships Kambundji on gold sprint: "I thought I was second"

Linus Hämmerli

7.3.2025

Gold medal and European record: Ditaji Kambundji runs super time at the European Indoor Championships.
IMAGO/Beautiful Sports

Ditaji Kambundji claims the gold medal at the European Indoor Championships with a European record. "I have goosebumps," she says after a race in which she had actually expected to win silver.

07.03.2025, 23:13

07.03.2025, 23:25

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Ditaji Kambundji is European champion in the 60 meter hurdles indoors.
  • With the gold medal, the athlete from Bern achieved her goal. She had not expected to break the European record. "I can't really believe it," she says after the race.
  • Kambundji was not even aware that she had sprinted to gold. She thought that Nadine Visser from the Netherlands had been ahead of her.
Ditaji Kambundji sprints to gold in the 60 meter hurdles at the European Indoor Championships, and how. The athlete from Bern covers the distance in a time never recorded before. European record.

"I have goosebumps," says Kambundji after her golden run on "SRF". Her plan had worked. "I knew I was ready and that I had fast times in my legs."

Her legs carried the 22-year-old sprinter to the finish line in a time of 7.67 seconds. She beat the previous European record set by Susanna Kallur (Sweden) in 2008 by one hundredth of a second.

"Didn't expect it to be just such a time"

The fact that Kambundji is about to set a European record leaves her struggling for words. "I can't really believe it yet. I knew that I would have to run a really, really crazy time to win. I didn't expect it to be a time like that right now."

At the moment, she is still in the process of winning, which she says she really wanted. A victory that she had not expected at all during the race. "I thought I was second," says Kambundji and laughs. She couldn't see silver medallist Nadine Visser in the corner of her eye and thought the Dutchwoman was ahead of her.

This was not the case, Kambundji sprinted to gold and said: "I'm happy, relieved and proud of myself."

European record and victory. Ditaji Kambundji sprints to European Championship gold with a fabulous time

Ditaji Kambundji is crowned European champion.
KEYSTONE

