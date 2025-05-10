Winner Geoffrey Kamworor, right, congratulates second-placed Dominik Rolli from Switzerland after the traditional Bern Grand Prix. Picture: Keystone

35,608 runners registered for the 43rd Grand Prix of Bern. Geoffrey Kamworor won the men's race ahead of Dominik Rolli, while Rabecca Chepkemoi triumphed over Liaci Oria in the women's race.

Syl Battistuzzi

The Bern Grand Prix is more popular than ever: 35,608 running enthusiasts registered for the 43rd edition.

Kamworor doubles up, but misses the course record

The GP record holder, Geoffrey Kamworor (32), returned to Bern. The five-time half marathon world champion set a best time of 44:56 minutes in 2019, which has remained untouched ever since. On Saturday, the Kenyan wanted to break his own course record, but remained well above it at 46:58.

Geoffrey Kamworor.

Dominik Rolli finished a strong second, 1:45 behind. The men's top 10 at a glance:

Rabecca Chepkemoi triumphed in the women's race. Liaci Oria was only 56 seconds longer. The top 10 at a glance: