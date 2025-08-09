Successful performance in China: Elena Quirici Keystone

Aargau karateka Elena Quirici has already won her third Swiss gold medal at the World Games in Chengdu.

The three-time European champion triumphed in the limit up to 68 kg after a 3:0 victory in the final against Irina Zaretska from Azerbaijan.

A fourth medal for the Swiss delegation was won on Saturday with silver by the national team in the rope pulling event, which was only beaten 3-0 by Great Britain in the final.

On Friday, orienteers Simona Aebersold and Riccardo Rancan got the biggest non-Olympic summer multi-sport event off to a perfect start for Switzerland with their victories over the middle distance in southern China.

