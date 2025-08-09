  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Swiss festival Karateka Quirici wins the next gold medal

SDA

9.8.2025 - 15:25

Successful performance in China: Elena Quirici
Successful performance in China: Elena Quirici
Keystone

Aargau karateka Elena Quirici has already won her third Swiss gold medal at the World Games in Chengdu.

Keystone-SDA

09.08.2025, 15:25

09.08.2025, 16:18

The three-time European champion triumphed in the limit up to 68 kg after a 3:0 victory in the final against Irina Zaretska from Azerbaijan.

A fourth medal for the Swiss delegation was won on Saturday with silver by the national team in the rope pulling event, which was only beaten 3-0 by Great Britain in the final.

On Friday, orienteers Simona Aebersold and Riccardo Rancan got the biggest non-Olympic summer multi-sport event off to a perfect start for Switzerland with their victories over the middle distance in southern China.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Tour of Poland. Jan Christen third overall before the final stage

Tour of PolandJan Christen third overall before the final stage

Beach volleyball. Operation and month-long break for Tanja Hüberli

Beach volleyballOperation and month-long break for Tanja Hüberli

Anxious moments in Atlanta. NFL players pray and cry - and force game to be abandoned after horror injury

Anxious moments in AtlantaNFL players pray and cry - and force game to be abandoned after horror injury