After their 10-0 thumping of Hungary, Switzerland will be looking to sweep Kazakhstan off the ice in their final group game of the Hockey World Cup and keep their chances of winning the group alive. Watch it live here.
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
37th minute
Charlin prevents the 0:2
While the Swiss mourn their missed chances, they almost hit the back of the net for the second time. Charlin just manages to prevent the goal.
33rd minute
The Swiss should be leading by now
The statistics are now clearly in the Swiss' favor. 18 shots on goal to 6, the expected goals value for the Nati is 1.95 (Kazakhstan 0.65). The second period is drawing to a close - where is the efficiency from the 10:0 gala against Hungary?
30th minute
When will the equalizer come?
It seems to be only a matter of time before the Swiss find their way back into the game. Malgin, Niederreiter and Co. are now launching attack after attack. The Nati still have enough time to turn the tide, half the game is now over.
27th minute
Riat only hits the crossbar
The Swiss are now pressing for the equalizer. Baechler sets up Riat in front of goal, but he only hits the crossbar. Patrick Fischer's team are now absolutely in control of the game. They are still lacking the necessary luck at the end.
24th minute
Kazakhstan complete again
The Swiss are dangerous in front of their opponents' goal on one or two occasions in the power play, but once again they fail to score. Kazakhstan survives the short-handed situation.
22nd minute
Meier into the net - Malgin also fails
Kazakhstan goalie Pavlenko outdoes himself here and saves everything that comes into his box. He is lucky that Timo Meier's shot ends up in the net.
22nd minute
Penalty for Kazakhstan
Switzerland can now play with the advantage for the first time. Dmitri Breus has been given the first penalty.
21st minute
Let's go on! Can the Nati turn the game around?
Switzerland needs a reaction after the weak first period. Hopp Schwiiz!
Break
1st period is over - Kazakhstan take a deserved lead
That was a weak performance by the Swiss in the first period. Kazakhstan, last in Group B, deserved to go into the first break. The Kazakhs clearly had more of the play and the more dangerous actions in front of goal. It is thanks to goalkeeper Charlin that the score is only 0:1 after 20 minutes. The national team must now turn up the heat if they want to keep their chance of winning the group.
18th minute
Niederreiter misses the equalizer
Now the Swiss have woken up and are stepping up a gear. After the disc bounces behind the goal, all Niederreiter has to do is slide it in. Pavlenko saves the Kazakhs from equalizing with a mega-save.
16th minute
Goal for Kazakhstan!
And then it happens! The Kazakhs play well behind the Swiss goal and then it's Arkady Shestakov who gives Kazakhstan a deserved lead.
16th minute
Still no penalties in the 1st period
You can tell that the pressure is off the national team. Patrick Fischer's team is lacking the last bit of aggression today. There have been no penalties yet either.
14th minute
Kazakhstan remain dangerous
The Kazakhs are still the more dangerous team here. The Nati can count themselves lucky that their opponents are not getting better shots on Charlin's box. This is not yet the Switzerland we have seen in recent games.
12th minute
First dangerous action from the Nati
Now the Swiss are finally making a dangerous run at goal. Andrighetto tries a Buebetrickli, Niederreiter just misses in the middle.
10th minute
Charlin saves Switzerland from falling behind
Stéphane Charlin is the man of the first ten minutes! Who would have thought ... The Swiss goalie has to make several saves. His save with the pad in the 10th minute is very strong. 4:0 shots on goal for Kazakhstan, but it's still 0:0.
6th minute
Kazakhstan defend well
The Swiss are controlling the game, but still lack the sparking idea to become really dangerous. In fact, it is Charlin who has to save the first shot on goal.
4th minute
Cautious start
The Kazakhs are trying to stand up to the Swiss in the opening phase. We are still waiting for the first dangerous shot.
1st minute
The game is underway!
Hopp Schwiiz!
Before the game
Niederreiter is in: The Swiss line-up against Kazakhstan
Before the game
Niederreiter comes straight from the airport
Nino Niederreiter does everything for the Swiss national team, and in Winnipeg they value the Swiss winger so much that he was given a flash clearance to play in the World Championship after being eliminated from the NHL playoffs on Sunday night. The three-time World Championship silver medalist arrived in Denmark on Tuesday morning - and went straight into the game. Niederreiter now wants to get straight into action against Kazakhstan.
Before the game
Will it still be enough to win the group?
Coach Patrick Fischer's team cannot clinch first place on their own, as the Czech Republic have one point more in their account. The world champions will face the USA at 16:20, who can still overtake the Eastern Europeans with a win in regulation time.
Find out what the quarter-final scenarios look like for the national team here.
Before the game
One point is enough to secure 2nd place
If the Swiss pick up at least one point against Kazakhstan, they will finish Group B in the top two. Otherwise they risk slipping to 3rd place.
Before the game
Ambühl looks back on his career in an interview: "I should have listened more to my gut feeling"
Andres Ambühl will end his great career after his 20th World Championship. In this interview, the Swiss record-breaking player talks about his first World Cup, the youth of today and his time in Zurich. The 41-year-old has no regrets. This way!
Before the game
Hello ...
... and welcome to Switzerland's last group match at the Hockey World Cup against Kazakhstan. The game starts at 12.20 pm.