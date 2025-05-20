  1. Residential Customers
Field hockey World Cup ticker Kazakhstan still in the lead - can Switzerland get back into the game?

Jan Arnet

20.5.2025

After their 10-0 thumping of Hungary, Switzerland will be looking to sweep Kazakhstan off the ice in their final group game of the Hockey World Cup and keep their chances of winning the group alive. Watch it live here.

20.05.2025, 12:00

20.05.2025, 13:43

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 37th minute

    Charlin prevents the 0:2

    While the Swiss mourn their missed chances, they almost hit the back of the net for the second time. Charlin just manages to prevent the goal.

  • 33rd minute

    The Swiss should be leading by now

    The statistics are now clearly in the Swiss' favor. 18 shots on goal to 6, the expected goals value for the Nati is 1.95 (Kazakhstan 0.65). The second period is drawing to a close - where is the efficiency from the 10:0 gala against Hungary?

  • 30th minute

    When will the equalizer come?

    It seems to be only a matter of time before the Swiss find their way back into the game. Malgin, Niederreiter and Co. are now launching attack after attack. The Nati still have enough time to turn the tide, half the game is now over.

  • 27th minute

    Riat only hits the crossbar

    The Swiss are now pressing for the equalizer. Baechler sets up Riat in front of goal, but he only hits the crossbar. Patrick Fischer's team are now absolutely in control of the game. They are still lacking the necessary luck at the end.

  • 24th minute

    Kazakhstan complete again

    The Swiss are dangerous in front of their opponents' goal on one or two occasions in the power play, but once again they fail to score. Kazakhstan survives the short-handed situation.

    Niederreiter and Co. look for the equalizer.
    Niederreiter and Co. look for the equalizer.
    Keystone
  • 22nd minute

    Meier into the net - Malgin also fails

    Kazakhstan goalie Pavlenko outdoes himself here and saves everything that comes into his box. He is lucky that Timo Meier's shot ends up in the net.

  • 22nd minute

    Penalty for Kazakhstan

    Switzerland can now play with the advantage for the first time. Dmitri Breus has been given the first penalty.

  • 21st minute

    Let's go on! Can the Nati turn the game around?

    Switzerland needs a reaction after the weak first period. Hopp Schwiiz!

  • Break

    1st period is over - Kazakhstan take a deserved lead

    That was a weak performance by the Swiss in the first period. Kazakhstan, last in Group B, deserved to go into the first break. The Kazakhs clearly had more of the play and the more dangerous actions in front of goal. It is thanks to goalkeeper Charlin that the score is only 0:1 after 20 minutes. The national team must now turn up the heat if they want to keep their chance of winning the group.

  • 18th minute

    Niederreiter misses the equalizer

    Now the Swiss have woken up and are stepping up a gear. After the disc bounces behind the goal, all Niederreiter has to do is slide it in. Pavlenko saves the Kazakhs from equalizing with a mega-save.

    Pavlenko hext in the Kazakhstan goal.
    Pavlenko hext in the Kazakhstan goal.
    Screenshot SRF
  • 16th minute

    Goal for Kazakhstan!

    And then it happens! The Kazakhs play well behind the Swiss goal and then it's Arkady Shestakov who gives Kazakhstan a deserved lead.

  • 16th minute

    Still no penalties in the 1st period

    You can tell that the pressure is off the national team. Patrick Fischer's team is lacking the last bit of aggression today. There have been no penalties yet either.

  • 14th minute

    Kazakhstan remain dangerous

    The Kazakhs are still the more dangerous team here. The Nati can count themselves lucky that their opponents are not getting better shots on Charlin's box. This is not yet the Switzerland we have seen in recent games.

  • 12th minute

    First dangerous action from the Nati

    Now the Swiss are finally making a dangerous run at goal. Andrighetto tries a Buebetrickli, Niederreiter just misses in the middle.

  • 10th minute

    Charlin saves Switzerland from falling behind

    Stéphane Charlin is the man of the first ten minutes! Who would have thought ... The Swiss goalie has to make several saves. His save with the pad in the 10th minute is very strong. 4:0 shots on goal for Kazakhstan, but it's still 0:0.

    Charlin saves the Swiss from falling behind.
    Charlin saves the Swiss from falling behind.
    Screenshot SRF
  • 6th minute

    Kazakhstan defend well

    The Swiss are controlling the game, but still lack the sparking idea to become really dangerous. In fact, it is Charlin who has to save the first shot on goal.

  • 4th minute

    Cautious start

    The Kazakhs are trying to stand up to the Swiss in the opening phase. We are still waiting for the first dangerous shot.

  • 1st minute

    The game is underway!

    Hopp Schwiiz!

  • Before the game

    Niederreiter is in: The Swiss line-up against Kazakhstan

  • Before the game

    Niederreiter comes straight from the airport

    Nino Niederreiter does everything for the Swiss national team, and in Winnipeg they value the Swiss winger so much that he was given a flash clearance to play in the World Championship after being eliminated from the NHL playoffs on Sunday night. The three-time World Championship silver medalist arrived in Denmark on Tuesday morning - and went straight into the game. Niederreiter now wants to get straight into action against Kazakhstan.

    "A huge gain"NHL star Niederreiter already wants to play against Kazakhstan

  • Before the game

    Will it still be enough to win the group?

    Coach Patrick Fischer's team cannot clinch first place on their own, as the Czech Republic have one point more in their account. The world champions will face the USA at 16:20, who can still overtake the Eastern Europeans with a win in regulation time.

    Find out what the quarter-final scenarios look like for the national team here.

    1st, 2nd or 3rd place?. These are the possible quarter-final scenarios for Switzerland at the Hockey World Cup

    1st, 2nd or 3rd place?These are the possible quarter-final scenarios for Switzerland at the Hockey World Cup

  • Before the game

    One point is enough to secure 2nd place

    If the Swiss pick up at least one point against Kazakhstan, they will finish Group B in the top two. Otherwise they risk slipping to 3rd place.

  • Before the game

    Ambühl looks back on his career in an interview: "I should have listened more to my gut feeling"

    Andres Ambühl will end his great career after his 20th World Championship. In this interview, the Swiss record-breaking player talks about his first World Cup, the youth of today and his time in Zurich. The 41-year-old has no regrets. This way!

    Ambühl's big career review.

    Ambühl's big career review"I should have listened to my gut feeling more"

  • Before the game

    Hello ...

    ... and welcome to Switzerland's last group match at the Hockey World Cup against Kazakhstan. The game starts at 12.20 pm.

    • Show more

Matches of the Swiss national team

Group B table