World champion Alessandra Keller and Lars Forster clinched the Swiss short track titles in Leysin.

Alessandra Keller (right) clinched the title by a narrow margin over Nicole Koller

After a close battle, Keller finally prevailed over Nicole Koller in the final round; Rebekka Estermann took bronze. In the men's competition, Forster pulled off a surprise victory, narrowly beating Dario Lillo and Vital Albin.

Monique Halter and Nicolas Halter won the U23 titles. Anja Grossmann and Marwan Barhoumi triumphed in the U19 division.

On Sunday, the Swiss Championship titles in the Olympic discipline of cross-country will be awarded.